LexAurum Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in Pfizer by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 32,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Motco raised its position in Pfizer by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

Pfizer Trading Down 1.8 %

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $222.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.87. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.17 and a 1-year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.