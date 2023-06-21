Dfpg Investments LLC Purchases 12,835 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 192.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,835 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $439.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $327.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $420.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.63. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $445.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

