Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in AbbVie by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $137.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market cap of $243.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.10 and a 12 month high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

