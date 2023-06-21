Pacific Wealth Management Boosts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Pacific Wealth Management increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 4.3% of Pacific Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,939,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,663 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,486,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,399,439,000 after buying an additional 366,695 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AbbVie by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after buying an additional 4,785,277 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,033,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $137.86 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.10 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.49 and its 200 day moving average is $152.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $243.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

