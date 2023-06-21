PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Boosted by Caliber Wealth Management LLC

Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.5% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $185.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $157.35 and a one year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.