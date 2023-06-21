1,946 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Purchased by Sage Investment Advisers LLC

Sage Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.2 %

GOOG opened at $123.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $129.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 839,959 shares of company stock worth $29,807,816 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

