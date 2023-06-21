AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 0.9% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $29,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 85.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

AbbVie Price Performance

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $137.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.54. The stock has a market cap of $243.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.10 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. AbbVie’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

