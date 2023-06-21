Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.8% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 42.5% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 56.2% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $252,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,794,512.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total value of $10,658,953.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

Shares of DE stock opened at $407.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $377.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.23. The firm has a market cap of $119.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

