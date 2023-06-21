Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $153.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.68.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

