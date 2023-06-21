First PREMIER Bank Purchases 618 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $3,058,235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,896,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,494,194,000 after buying an additional 6,133,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 17,439.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,435,000 after buying an additional 2,933,074 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $153.71 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.02. The company has a market cap of $291.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.68.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.