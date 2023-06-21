Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.0% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 94,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the first quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 43,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,699,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 47,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,932,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 346,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,003,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 839,959 shares of company stock valued at $29,807,816 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $123.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.27. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $129.55. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

