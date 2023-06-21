Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $352,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,242,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Alphabet by 7.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 94,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,874,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,488,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the first quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 43,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,699,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $123.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $129.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,369.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 839,959 shares of company stock worth $29,807,816 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

