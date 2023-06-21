Aries Wealth Management Sells 265 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Aries Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International stock opened at $73.26 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.39 and its 200 day moving average is $69.44.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

