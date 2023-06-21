State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Bought by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in State Street were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STT. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in State Street by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in State Street by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,231,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,116,000 after purchasing an additional 34,432 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.21.

State Street stock opened at $73.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.41. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $94.74. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

