Aries Wealth Management Acquires 46 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 38,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 19,766 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $810,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Roth Capital raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.77.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $243.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.73. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $261.32. The company has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of -477.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -698.03%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.