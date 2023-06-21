Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in CSX by 578.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 19,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 16,608 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 101,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 37,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

CSX Trading Down 0.9 %

CSX stock opened at $32.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.11. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $34.71.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSX. StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.92.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

See Also

