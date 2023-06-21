Aries Wealth Management Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $164.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.17 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.