VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Bought by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 39,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 10,248 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 489.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 42,696 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,459,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,496,000 after buying an additional 276,223 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.14. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

