Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,001 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,122,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in Boeing by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 4,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,084 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $212.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.67. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $223.91. The company has a market capitalization of $127.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.75) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

