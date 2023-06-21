Aries Wealth Management Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Aries Wealth Management lowered its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb stock opened at $193.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.46 and its 200-day moving average is $205.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.38.

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

