CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 851,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,897 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $25,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.91 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.11. The firm has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.92.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

