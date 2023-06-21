Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 62.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 206,434 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 5.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in AT&T by 1,191.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

AT&T Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.28. The firm has a market cap of $112.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -87.40%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

