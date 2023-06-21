Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Lifted by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $305,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 497,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ opened at $73.26 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $99.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

