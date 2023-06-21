Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,033 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,588,308,000 after purchasing an additional 511,696 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,940,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,261,886,000 after acquiring an additional 78,511 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,860,303,000 after purchasing an additional 883,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,276,498,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific stock opened at $201.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $122.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

