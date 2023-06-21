Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Makes New $244,000 Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,148 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Down 3.5 %

BA opened at $212.38 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $223.91. The company has a market cap of $127.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.69 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

