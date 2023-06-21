Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $477.15

Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 477.15 ($6.11) and traded as low as GBX 466 ($5.96). Personal Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 469.50 ($6.01), with a volume of 656,914 shares.

Personal Assets Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 476.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 477.31. The firm has a market cap of £1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,353.57 and a beta of 0.19.

Personal Assets Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Personal Assets Trust’s previous dividend of $1.40. Personal Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,285.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Personal Assets Trust

Personal Assets Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider Mandy Clements acquired 208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 477 ($6.10) per share, with a total value of £992.16 ($1,269.56). In related news, insider Gordon Joseph Neilly acquired 54 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 482 ($6.17) per share, with a total value of £260.28 ($333.05). Also, insider Mandy Clements bought 208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 477 ($6.10) per share, with a total value of £992.16 ($1,269.56). Insiders bought a total of 273 shares of company stock valued at $130,502 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

