UMB Bank n.a. Buys 33,046 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 207.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,995 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,046 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 242,089 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,022,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares during the period. 6.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BHP Group

In related news, insider Gary Goldberg purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.37 per share, with a total value of $58,371.00. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $62.37 on Wednesday. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.23.

BHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($38.39) to GBX 2,900 ($37.11) in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.99) to GBX 2,510 ($32.12) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,098.86.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

