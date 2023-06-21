RMR Wealth Builders Sells 4,602 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

RMR Wealth Builders reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,602 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183,968 shares during the period. Geisinger Health purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,805,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,925,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,499 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,529,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,813 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AGG opened at $98.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.82. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

