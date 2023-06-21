Liberty Capital Management Inc. Buys 126 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after buying an additional 3,023,997 shares in the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.14.

NYSE DIS opened at $89.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.85 and its 200-day moving average is $97.06.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

