Mechanics Bank Trust Department Lowers Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Macquarie cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.14.

NYSE DIS opened at $89.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48. The firm has a market cap of $164.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

