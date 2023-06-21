The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,695 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 25,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Asset Management Resources LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 26.7% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $89.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The firm has a market cap of $164.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.06.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.14.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.