Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 2,915 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Charles Schwab Trust Co reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,570,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,351,991,000 after buying an additional 2,197,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,904,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,440,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,085 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,749,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,224,594,000 after purchasing an additional 797,652 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,243,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,997,559,000 after purchasing an additional 323,292 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG opened at $148.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $349.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.75 and a 200 day moving average of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $1,922,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,446.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.