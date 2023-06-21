WD Rutherford LLC Sells 85 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

WD Rutherford LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,437 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.6% of WD Rutherford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $301.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $294.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.84. The company has a market capitalization of $303.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

