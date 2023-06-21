Profit Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,545 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,338 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.14.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.7 %

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DIS opened at $89.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.85 and its 200-day moving average is $97.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

