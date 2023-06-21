Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 678 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.5% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

NYSE:PG opened at $148.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.39. The stock has a market cap of $349.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.51%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

