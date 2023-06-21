Aries Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $330,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% during the first quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.9% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $179.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.25 and a 200 day moving average of $178.10. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

