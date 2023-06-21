Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,151 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.7 %

UPS opened at $177.27 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39. The firm has a market cap of $152.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Melius assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.