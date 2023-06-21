Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Buys 127 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,745 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $101.27 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $72.03 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.64. The firm has a market cap of $116.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. OTR Global upgraded Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

