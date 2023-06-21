Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.39

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and traded as low as $2.37. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 45,200 shares traded.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.37.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $662.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.54 million. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 4.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0161 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. This is a boost from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVAL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 36.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 125,523 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 129.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 29,577 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 49.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 193.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 109,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 72,105 shares during the period. 0.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.