Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $42.19

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.19 and traded as low as $8.61. Ault Global shares last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 54,622 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($41.30) target price on shares of Ault Global in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($54.35) price objective on shares of Ault Global in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($55.43) target price on Ault Global in a report on Friday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($50.00) price target on Ault Global in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($46.74) price objective on Ault Global in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.19 and its 200 day moving average is $39.97.

About Ault Global

Ault Global Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of customized and flexible power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: DPC, DPL, Enertec, Digital Farms, and I.AM. The DPC segment includes Microphase, Coolisys, Power-Plus, and DP Lending.

