Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Sells 173 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF makes up about 1.0% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SUSA. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

SUSA stock opened at $92.51 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $73.86 and a twelve month high of $93.96. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.60 and its 200-day moving average is $86.61.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

