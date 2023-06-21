467 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Acquired by Harbor Group Inc.

Harbor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 467 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 23.1% in the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. Gray Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 26.4% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $519.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $230.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $504.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $492.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

