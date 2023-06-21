The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $38.32

The Parkmead Group plc (LON:PMG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.32 ($0.49) and traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.19). The Parkmead Group shares last traded at GBX 15 ($0.19), with a volume of 557,812 shares changing hands.

The Parkmead Group Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of £14.86 million, a P/E ratio of -127.27 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 21.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 38.

The Parkmead Group Company Profile

The Parkmead Group plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Energy Economics; and Renewables. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment invests in oil and gas exploration and production assets.

