Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.95

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.95 and traded as low as $0.87. Vaxart shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 6,315,100 shares.

Vaxart Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaxart

About Vaxart

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VXRT. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Vaxart in the third quarter worth $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Vaxart by 468.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 17,190 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Vaxart by 165.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 15,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Vaxart in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase II clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, an oral vaccine platform, which is in preclinical stage; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine that targets HPV 16 and HPV 18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical dysplasia.

