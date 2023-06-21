Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.53

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.53 and traded as low as $14.77. Waterstone Financial shares last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 101,500 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WSBF. StockNews.com started coverage on Waterstone Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Waterstone Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 million. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 4.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Waterstone Financial by 262.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 293.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,197 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 252.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Waterstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

