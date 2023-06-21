Tarbox Family Office Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $22,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IWM opened at $185.11 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $201.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.42.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.