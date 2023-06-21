iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Management Inc

Legacy Wealth Management Inc lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $185.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.42. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $201.99.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

