The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock Position Increased by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises approximately 2.9% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Progressive by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,538,817.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,736 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,774. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Progressive Trading Down 0.4 %

PGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.87.

NYSE PGR opened at $129.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.20. The stock has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $108.64 and a 12-month high of $149.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. On average, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.