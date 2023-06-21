Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 11,012 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 225,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,012 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $22,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DFS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $115.53 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $119.91. The firm has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 18.86%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

