Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Elevance Health by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 8.2% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 81,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,339,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Elevance Health by 8.1% during the first quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Elevance Health by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Elevance Health Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $569.27.

NYSE ELV opened at $437.93 on Wednesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $428.87 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $477.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $103.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.